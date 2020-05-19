Police investigating deadly shooting on DeKalb County road

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a victim on the side of a road.

Officers found the victim around 8:30 Monday night at the corner of Redan Road and Allgood Road.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim, but say he's a man in his mid-twenties who was shot multiple times.

According to police, the large area of the crime scene makes them believe that the victim was chased before he was killed.

App users click here for live updates

While police say they do not have any leads, they have talked with witnesses.

Advertisement

If you have any information about the shooting, please call DeKalb County police.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts