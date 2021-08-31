Man injured in SW Atlanta drive-by shooting while walking home

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting of a man Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. Monday on Colonial Parkway SW.

The victim told police that he had been at a gas station on the 3100 block of Colonia Parkway and was walking home when someone drove up to him and started shooting.

The man was able to flee and got home to call the police.

Medics took the unidentified victim to a nearby hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Police have not released the identity of any possible suspects but say the vehicle involved may have been a white, four-door sedan.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

