Police investigate shooting near I-20 and the Downtown Connector

Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting near a busy downtown Atlanta interstate.

According to investigators, gunfire broke out after a man was involved in some sort of traffic dispute. Authorities believe the dispute involved a suspect who was driving a white Nissan Maxima.

The driver of the Maxima fired multiple gunshots into the victim's vehicle, police say.

Officers found the male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound near I-20 and the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector around 3 p.m.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

