Police respond to person shot call at lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting incident at a lounge Monday morning off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta.
Police said multiple people were shot near a restaurant and lounge on Joseph E Boone Boulevard near the intersection of Oliver Street.
Police believe victims drove themselves to a hospital.
