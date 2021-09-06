Police respond to person shot call at lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a lounge Monday morning off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta.

Police said multiple people were shot near a restaurant and lounge on Joseph E Boone Boulevard near the intersection of Oliver Street.

Police believe victims drove themselves to a hospital.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.