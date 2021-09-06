Expand / Collapse search
Police respond to person shot call at lounge on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting incident at a lounge Monday morning off of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta.

Police said multiple people were shot near a restaurant and lounge on Joseph E Boone Boulevard near the intersection of Oliver Street. 

Police believe victims drove themselves to a hospital. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

