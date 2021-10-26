Police investigate fatal Marietta crash involving pedestrian

Officers are searching for witnesses of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Marietta.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

According to the Marietta Police Department, the fatal crash happened on Oct. 25 around 8:30 p.m. on Cobb Parkway South near the intersection of Trade Center Parkway.

Investigators say a 70-year-old Marietta resident was trying to cross Cobb Parkway outside of a crosswalk and "darted out into the path of oncoming traffic."

The pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey, Medics rushed him to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (770) 794-5344.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS