Police investigate deadly shooting southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting along a residential southeast Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon.

It happened a little around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Custer Avenue SE near Fisher Road SE. Police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was not responsive, not alert, not breathing, and not conscious. Grady EMS confirmed he was dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives took over the case and are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Custer Avenue in southeast Atlanta on April 15, 2021 (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted police tape surrounding a block of Custer Avenue SE with officers at the scene investigating.

Information on a shooter was not available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

