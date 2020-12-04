Police investigate deadly shooting of young girl in Lithonia home

article

Police in DeKalb County are investigating the shooting death of a young girl.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Madras Court in Lithonia. DeKalb County police said officers arrived at a home to find the young girl shot to the face.

She was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston where she later died.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” DeKalb County police said.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation. Detectives told FOX 5's Eric Perry they have obtained search warrants to be able to enter the home in hope of piecing together what led to the tragedy. Police said they are talking to several people who were inside the home at the time, both adults and children.

Major A.T. Mears said anytime there's a child involved, it is a difficult case to work.

The name and the age of the young girl has not been released.

