Police investigate deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Friday evening.

According to investigators, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after 6 p.m. at 340 Thomasville Blvd SE.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs.

No word on what led up to the shooting, but Atlanta homicide units responded to the scene.

Police are working to learn more details from potential witnesses.

Information on any possible suspects was not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

