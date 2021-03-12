Police investigate deadly shooting at northwest Atlanta home

article

Crime scene tape surrounded a northwest Atlanta home most of Friday evening after a deadly shooting.

Atlanta police said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Alfred Road NW shortly after receiving a 911 call around 5:20 p.m.

Police said officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Those officers worked to try to render aid to the victim, but the man’s injuries were too extensive.

Homicide investigators spent the evening combing over the home, talking to neighbors, and trying to piece together what lead up to the deadly shooting.

Information on a possible shooter was not available.

The name of the deceased man has not been released.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

_____

