Police investigate break-ins at Atlanta properties owned by NBA's Vince Carter

A household name in the NBA had his Atlanta mansion broken into while he was upstairs asleep.

The crime, that happened early Sunday, was one of two break-ins Vince Carter reported to Atlanta police.

The first took place just before 5 o’clock. Carter, who ranks among the highest scorers ever to play, said he woke up to a sound and saw three men downstairs inside his home.

He threw something and that apparently was enough to make those three scatter.

Several hours later, at another property, the two-decades-old player called police out after finding one of his cars missing from that home. A door had been forced to the garage.

Atlanta police released preliminary information but declined to take questions surrounding the two cases.

Advertisement

Carter answered the door to his home late Monday but told a reporter he had no comment.