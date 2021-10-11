Police: Intoxicated Athens man injured running from officer

An Athens man is hospitalized in serious condition after he was injured running away from an officer, officials say.

According to the Athens-Clarke Police Department, the incident began with a fire alarm at The Mark student house apartments on the 100 block of Hickory Street on Oct. 8 around 12:17 a.m.

While a uniformed officer was waiting outside for fire crews, officials say he was approached multiple times by an intoxicated man.

Investigators say the man approached the officer again on the sixth floor, at which time the officer decide to detain the man for "investigatory purposes."

The man broke free and ran down a hallway, approached a railing, and vanished from the officer's view. He was found later injured at the street level of the complex.

Officials say the unidentified man is at a local hospital in serious condition. The ACCPD has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into the incident.

