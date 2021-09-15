Police in Georgia detain 12-year-old driver, teens wanted for Florida murder

Police in southeast Georgia said officers detained a 12-year-old driver and three teens in a stolen car after discovering some of the car's occupants were wanted for a murder in Florida. They led police on a high-speed chase through Camden County.

On Friday, Police in Kingsland, Georgia, said a black Honda Accord was traveling south of Interstate 95 at 96 miles per hour and sped up to 120 miles per hour when police attempted to stop the driver.

The car exited the interstate onto Saint Marys Road, moving eastward before turning around suddenly and heading west. Police stopped the car with road spike strips and the car pulled over.

Camden County Sheriff's Office deputies and Kingsland police officers confronted the people inside the car, which was reported stolen from Jacksonville, Florida. Police said, in addition to the 12-year-old driver, there were two boys — 14 and 15 years old — in the car as well as a 15-year-old girl.

Police said the 12-year-old driver and two other passengers were wanted in Duval County, Florida, for second-degree murder and a home invasion. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives came to the scene and police said all four suspects are currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Facility.

Police said the 12-year-old driver is being charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and fugitive from justice. The other occupants were all charged with theft by receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice.

