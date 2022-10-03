Police identify teen shot and killed on Gwinnett basketball court

Gwinnett police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was found dead from a gunshot on a basketball court over the weekend.

Police say they found the body of Timothy Buchanan, 17, of Lawrenceville, Sunday afternoon off Mariray Court on the subdivision's basketball court. Gwinnett County police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators say the shooter fled the immediate area. For that reason, they don't believe there's an imminent threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.

Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public's help in bringing the teen's killer to justice. They urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).