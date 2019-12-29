Police identify 13-year-old shot, killed at Concord Mills

article

Police have identified the teenage girl killed at Concord Mills Mall Saturday night.

Officers with the Concord Police Department and deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department were called to the mall for reports of a fight near the entrance of the Dave and Buster's around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 28 where they found Avenanna Propst, 13, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

POLICE: 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED AT CONCORD MILLS MALL, 2 OTHERS INJURED

Propst passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. Two other teens, both under 16 years old, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were treated for their injuries at local hospitals.

Propst was a student at A.C.E. Academy in Harrisburg. The school released a statement Sunday, describing Propst as a popular and well-known student.

"She's a baby, she's 13-years-old. This is hard to process, accept, or even understand. We support our families in and out of school and anytime one of our children suffer, we all suffer. We will support Avenanna's family for as long as it takes to get through these painful, unimaginable times."

They are building a memorial for Propst, and have invited media and public to gather on Jan. 1. Counseling resources and counseling professionals are being put in place to support the 400 students, 50 staff members and their families, according to the school.

“I met her in sixth grade. She was a sweet person, she always laughed, we always made funny jokes with each other,” said friend Laila Massey. "Our friendship was really good. I miss you so, so much. I love you so, so much.”

Detectives with the police department have not released any information about possible suspects.

Concord police added that there was homicide that happened earlier in the night where a 31-year-old man was shot and killed on Lincoln Street at Polk Avenue. He was related to Propst.

No other information has been released at this time. Police are continuing to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.