Police ID victim fatally shot near DeKalb barbershop

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:23 PM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 8:15 PM EDT, Carroll County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:12 PM EDT until THU 4:24 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 5:40 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 6:15 PM EDT, Bartow County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Cleburne County

Police ID victim fatally shot near DeKalb barbershop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting in the 2000 block of Candler Road on April 30, 2021. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County business on Friday. 

Police said Detrey Bass, 29, was killed at a shooting near a strip of DeKalb County businesses.

The investigation was focused near Slight Edge Barber Shop

Information on the shooter was not immediately known, but investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday and saw the entire parking lot, including the gas pumps, blocked off with police tape with about a dozen police cars and a couple of crime scene vans at the scene.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.