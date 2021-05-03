Police ID victim fatally shot near DeKalb barbershop

article

Police identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County business on Friday.

Police said Detrey Bass, 29, was killed at a shooting near a strip of DeKalb County businesses.

The investigation was focused near Slight Edge Barber Shop.

Information on the shooter was not immediately known, but investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday and saw the entire parking lot, including the gas pumps, blocked off with police tape with about a dozen police cars and a couple of crime scene vans at the scene.

