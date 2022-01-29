Police ID suspect in deadly shooting at Blue Flame Lounge

Atlanta Police have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a 21-year-old outside a well-known strip club in southwest Atlanta.

Dishawn Marquise Lee Herndon, 21, was fatally shot in the early morning hours on January 26 after a fight outside the Blue Flame Lounge.

Authorities said 25-year-old Dedric Howard has been identified as a suspect in connection to Wednesday's shooting.

Howard is believed to have been fighting with Herndon at the lounge. The altercation later spilled out into the parking lot where gunshots were fired.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 1 a.m., Herndon was found dead in the parking lot.

Howard has been charged with the murder of Herndon, Atlanta Police said during a press briefing.

Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis released a statement in response to the shooting which called for an investigation into the establishment's liquor license saying in part:

"I have requested that the Atlanta Police Department investigate potential due cause actions regarding the establishment’s liquor license and, additionally, requested the City Solicitor open an investigation into the possibility of a nuisance action given the multiple murders, aggravated assaults, and other crimes that have occurred at this establishment within the past two years. I look forward to their work, as we seek to make Atlanta, including its nightlife, safer for all."

Blue Flame Lounge is located at 1097 Harwell Rd NW in Atlanta.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on Howard's whereabouts should contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online.

