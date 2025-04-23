Police hunt for hammer-wielding suspect in Midtown window-smashing
ATLANTA - Police are searching for the man who used a hammer to smash the windows of a Midtown quick-service restaurant in February.
Investigators released two photos snapped by a passerby who confronted the man.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the Five Guys restaurant located in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE after receiving a report of a dispute.
A woman at the scene told officers she was walking her dog when she saw a man using a hammer to smash the windows of the burger joint.
When she confronted him, the suspect allegedly began chasing her down Peachtree Street while still wielding the hammer.
The woman managed to escape without injury.
The Atlanta Police Department wants this man for a hammer attack in Midtown Atlanta on Feb. 25, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department )
What we don't know:
The motive behind the hammer attack remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and photos for this article.