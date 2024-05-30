Police helicopter finds missing 15-year-old Gwinnett County girl

A missing Gwinnett County teen is back home safe with her parents after officials say she was spotted by a police helicopter.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says they received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. from the 15-year-old girl's worried parents, who reported that their daughter was missing.

The girl's mother told officers she had argued with her daughter that morning, went to check on the girl, and found the teen was gone. Surveillance video showed the girl leaving the house without her shoes.

The mom told officers that her daughter had a medical condition, and she needed supervision when outside the home.

Officers from Gwinnett County Police Department’s Aviation Unit were able to find the missing girl within minutes and relay her location to people on the ground.

Officials say the responding officer found the girl standing on the sidewalk visibly upset and scared.

After speaking with the girl, the officer was able to calm her down and safely reunite her with her family.

"This case highlights several of the units within the police department who all work together to provide public safety to the citizens of Gwinnett County," the department told FOX 5 in a statement.