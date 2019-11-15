Police: Gunman shoots 'aggressive' panhandler

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall in DeKalb County.

It happened in the 400 block of N. Indian Creek Drive.

According to police, two people were walking out of the Amt Cafe early Friday morning when they were approached by a panhandler who reportedly frequents the area. The panhandler got aggressive, according to investigators, and that's when one of the two people shot him twice in the stomach.

The panhandler was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in possibly life-threatening condition.

Officers said after the shooting the two people got in a car and left the scene.

Police are hoping surveillance video will lead to more answers.