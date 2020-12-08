Police: Georgia officer fired shots during stolen car investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a hotel in Douglasville where a police officer fired shots early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, an officer with the Douglasville Police Department was on patrol near a Holiday Inn Express parking lot on the 7,100 block Concourse Parkway when he discovered a suspicious vehicle with two suspects inside.

After calling for a backup officer, the two made contact with the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Zion Dorsett and 31-year-old Christopher Wilson. During their conversation, officials say the officers discovered the tag on the vehicle was not registered to the vehicle and that the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the suspects attempted to drive away, nearly hitting the officer in their escape.

The backup officer fired shots into the vehicle's tires, leading to a short chase that ended when the vehicle drove off the road into an embankment. The officers took Dorsett and Wilson into custody.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police have not released any information about possible charges.

GBI agents will conduct their own independent investigation into the shooting.

