Police: Georgia man dead after taking children hostage during standoff

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a police standoff that ended with a man's death in Cordele.

The GBI tells FOX 5 that early Sunday morning around 4:30, officers with the Cordele Police Department were called to a home on the 600 block of East Oak Street about a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers say they encountered 38-year-old LeJune Benjamin Cobb, who started at them inside the home.

The officers were able to safely get back outside, but officials say Cobb took two children inside as hostages.

After a negotiation, police were able to safely remove the children from the home. Cobb, however, did not leave and continued to exchange gunfire with the police, officials say.

After several hours, a SWAT team entered the home, where they found Cobb injured with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI's Crime Lab in Macon.

No officers were injured in the shooting.