Police: Georgia man arrested after South Fulton SWAT situation

A City of South Fulton man is in custody after a SWAT situation involving a knife morning Wednesday.

South Fulton officials say they received a call to a home on White City Road in reference to a person threating to stab people inside the home with a knife.

When police got to the scene, the victims were able to safely get outside the home, leaving only the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Matthew Langford, inside.

Police told FOX 5 that Langford barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out, leading to a standoff with SWAT.

Eventually, SWAT used a "less-lethal" gas in the home, leading to Langford to surrender.

After he is treated, Langford will be transported to the Fulton County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated assault.