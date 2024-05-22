1 person shot to death early Wednesday morning in Fairburn subdivision

One person is dead after a shooting early this morning in the Fairways at Durham Lakes subdivision in Fairburn.

According to the Fairburn Police Department, their officers responded to the shooting on Castle Rock around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered that one person had been killed. Officers were also able to take the alleged shooter into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that they were called in to help with the investigation.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

