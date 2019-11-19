Police: Flowery Branch arrested in methamphetamine investigation

A Hall County task force has arrested a 55-year-old Flowery Branch woman after they discovered her methamphetamine distribution operation.

According to deputies, during the course of an investigation, task force officers obtained a search warrant for Rose Marie Weaver's home on the 4000 block of Old Orr Road.

While searching the home, officials say they found around 5.8 ounces of methamphetamine in multiple bags, ledgers, digital scales, packing materials, and drug paraphernalia.

In total, officers estimated the street value of the drugs was $16,400.

Officers arrested Weaver and booked her into the Hall County Jail. She's been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.