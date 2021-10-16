Police find man shot in thigh after early morning shooting

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Saturday morning.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when first responders transported him to a hospital.

Police responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Atlanta Police Capt. Graham said officers found a man shot in the thigh.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

