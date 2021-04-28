Police: Female pedestrian killed in Bibb County hit and run

Bibb County deputies are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run involving a female pedestrian Monday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that deputies responded to the 4800 block of Harrison Road around 8:45 p.m. after reports of a traffic collision.

When they got to the scene, deputies say they wound a woman unresponsive in the roadway. Medics rushed her to a nearby hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

Friday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Myeisha Veronica Glenn.

Deputies say the vehicle involved in the collision was a white Tahoe driven by a Black male with a slender build and wearing a white tank top.

According to investigators, the driver stopped to check on Glenn and then fled the scene.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the collision or knows who the driver is to please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

