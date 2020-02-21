Police: Escaped inmate allegedly fakes seizure to evade arrest

An inmate who escaped from the Gwinnett County Detention Center last month is back behind bars.

Darryl Gang was arrested on February 8 by Duluth police. Investigators sent FOX 5 News the video showing the moment police said Gang attempted to evade being captured by faking a seizure in a gas station parking lot on Buford Highway.

“You can see on the video that he broke his fall,” said Officer Ted Sadowski, Duluth Police Department.

Investigators said Gang had escaped the Gwinnett County Detention Center in late January and was on the run. Little did officers know they would find him in a gas station parking lot with Nora Berger.

Investigators said they were driving a stolen car and inside they found stolen credit cards, meth and used needles.

Prior to their arrest, Gang collapsed.

“We called EMS, they said he didn’t have any type of medical emergency,” said Sadowski.

Investigators believe Gang was trying to manipulate the system but they are trained to know the difference

“It’s odd that someone would fake a medical emergency,” said Sadowski