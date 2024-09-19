Police investigating shooting at Emory University Atlanta Campus at Emory Point

Emory University police are responding to a shooting that caused an emergency alert at an apartment complex near campus.

The university sent out an alert around 8:20 a.m. saying that there is a "police emergency on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point."

Officials have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting in the area.

While details about the situation are limited, FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple Emory Police patrol cars and officers at the scene on Avenue Place.

Bon Appetit catering workers have been evacuated from the building and are speaking to officers at the scene.

One shaken-up caterer told FOX 5's Brooke Zauner that they didn't see or hear anything but ran out of the building as soon as they could.

Emory officials are asking students and residents to avoid the area at this time. An all-clear for the alert was issued at 8:44 a.m.

The area is a mixed-used development that includes housing, stores, and restaurants.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.