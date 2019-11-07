Police: Drunk man dancing with loaded gun shoots, paralyzes woman
KENNESAW, Ga. - An arrest warrant has been issued in Cobb County for a man who accidentally shot a woman while dancing.
It happened in Kennesaw on Forrest Drive last Friday.
Authorities believe Robert Gerald Lee was drunk and dancing with a loaded gun.
At some point, it accidentally went off and the bullet hit a woman in the neck.
She is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Lee faces reckless conduct, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.