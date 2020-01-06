Police: Driver wanted for running red light, striking and killing other driver arrested

Atlanta police said officers arrested the driver of a stolen car involved in a deadly crash.

Police Said 19-year-old Ryan Solomon turned himself in Monday afternoon.

Solomon was allegedly driving a stolen Dodge Charger last week when he ran a red light and crashed into another car on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway killing the driver, police said.

Police said an officer followed the vehicle to confirm that it was stolen before Solomon sped off.

Solomon faces charges including vehicular homicide and felony murder.

Investigators said the officer did not chase the car.