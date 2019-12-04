Police: Driver dead after SUV, Gwinnett County special needs school bus crash

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Pucketts Mill and Hamilton Mill roads. Gwinnett County police said an SUV and special needs school bus were involved.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials with Gwinnett County Schools said the bus driver, the monitor, and five children on board at the time of the crash were not injured. A second school bus was brought in to take the children home. The school bus was servicing children from Ivy Creek Elementary School.

Police were asking commuters to avoid the area due to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.