Police detain two people at scene of Atlanta shooting

Police detained two people in connection to a shooting in Atlanta on Friday night.

The Atlanta Police Department said one man was shot in the area of 1271 Kimberly Way. That person was conscious when transported to the hospital, police said.

Officer responded to the scene at around 10:07 p.m. Friday night.

Two people were detained, officials said, but have not been identified as suspects.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.