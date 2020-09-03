Police: Couple broke into car, stole gun and credit cards

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say broke into a car and stole a gun and credit cards.



The vehicle was entered while parked at a house on Range Way in Loganville.

According to police, the male and female stole a handgun and wallet that contained several credit cards. After the theft, police say the suspects used the credit cards to buy gift cards at Kroger and food from the Red Crawfish Seafood Restaurant. While they were at the restaurant, police sy the female stole the servers' phone when he wasn’t looking.

Surveillance video at the restaurant captured clear images of the male and female.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.