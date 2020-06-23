Police: Conyers murder suspect possibly in Arkansas

Police in Conyers are searching for a murder suspect.

According to police, Keshone Smith is wanted in connection with a murder that happened on Monday, June 15 at the Briar Creek apartment complex in Conyers.

Smith is believed to be traveling in a white Hyundai Elantra with Arkansas license plate number 496ZDO. Investigators think he's in Arkansas.

June 23, 2020 - Murder suspect Keshone Smith (Conyers Police Department)

The suspect is described as a black male who's 5'11" and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact 404-577-8477.