Police: Conyers murder suspect possibly in Arkansas
CONYERS, Ga. - Police in Conyers are searching for a murder suspect.
According to police, Keshone Smith is wanted in connection with a murder that happened on Monday, June 15 at the Briar Creek apartment complex in Conyers.
Smith is believed to be traveling in a white Hyundai Elantra with Arkansas license plate number 496ZDO. Investigators think he's in Arkansas.
June 23, 2020 - Murder suspect Keshone Smith (Conyers Police Department)
The suspect is described as a black male who's 5'11" and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact 404-577-8477.