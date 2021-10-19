Police confirm man was killed in Lithonia wreck
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A wreck in Lithonia left a man dead on Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police investigators.
Police have not identified the man.
DeKalb County Fire said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Chapel Road and Stephenson Road in Lithonia.
The accident involved two vehicles, police say.
SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and found a gray compact car with its front end smashed and a pickup truck that came to a rest in a right-hand turn lane.
Police did not release information about other injuries in the wreck, saying details are limited.
