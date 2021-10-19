Expand / Collapse search

Police confirm man was killed in Lithonia wreck

Lithonia
Police investigate a fatal wreck on Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A wreck in Lithonia left a man dead on Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County Police investigators.

Police have not identified the man. 

DeKalb County Fire said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Chapel Road and Stephenson Road in Lithonia. 

The accident involved two vehicles, police say. 

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and found a gray compact car with its front end smashed and a pickup truck that came to a rest in a right-hand turn lane. 

Police did not release information about other injuries in the wreck, saying details are limited. 

