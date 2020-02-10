Police: Cobb County mother arrested in death of 5-year-old daughter

A Cobb County mother was arrested Monday in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Cobb County police said officers responded to an apartment in 2300 block of Hidden Glen Drive near Marietta around 9 a.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive child.

That child was rushed to Kennestone Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Shekina Akbar, 30, has since been charged in connection to the child’s death.

Details surrounding the child’s death were not immediately available.