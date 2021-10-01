Police: Clayton County murder suspect caught in South Carolina

article

A Clayton County murder suspect who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody after being caught in South Carolina.

Justice Davis, 42, was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Tajman Ashmore at a Jonesboro home in August.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 12 on the 4700 block of Southlake Cove Court.

Investigators say that night Ashmore was visiting the home of his friend and playing with her son. The friend went to the door and encountered Davis, who police say was her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child.

Davis attempted to get into the home and pulled out a gun, leading to an altercation between him, the unidentified friend, and Ashmore. At some point, police say Davis shot Ashmore in front of his child and then fled the scene. Ashmore died at the home.

On Sept. 28, U.S. Marshals found Davis in South Carolina. He's now charged with malice murder, home invasion, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS