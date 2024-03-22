POLICE CHASE VIDEO: Fayette County deputies chase armed 14-year-old in stolen car

Last week in Fayette County, a wild chase ensued as deputies and Fayetteville Police Department officers found themselves pursuing a 14-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car.

According to Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the silver Honda Civic had been taken earlier in the day during a carjacking in DeKalb County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Juvenile arrested in Fayette County after brief stolen car chase, sheriff says

Newly-released video shows a chase marked by chaos, with the young driver careening into a road sign, mailboxes, and colliding with another vehicle before coming to a stop.

After stopping, the teenager exited the stolen vehicle with a gun in his hand. However, no shots were fired and he was taken into custody without further incidents.

Fortunately, despite the intensity of the pursuit, no injuries were reported.

The juvenile offender, who has not been identified, now faces charges of theft by receiving, fleeing, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor. He also faces multiple charges in DeKalb County.