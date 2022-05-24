Police chase ends with stolen car crashing in Marietta, officials say

article

A police chase involving a stolen car has ended with a wreck in Marietta Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Marietta Police Department tells FOX 5 the incident began while they were searching for a stolen vehicle.

When they found the car, authorities say the driver tried to run into an officer. After a short chase, the driver crashed into another car on Cobb Parkway and Allgood Road.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Police have not identified the suspect or said what they may be charged with.

The crash and investigation blocked multiple lanes of the parkway. Drivers should avoid the area and plan for delays.