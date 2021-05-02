Truck driver charged after pushing car into an intersection

Duluth traffic cameras caught a frightening collision involving a semi-truck and car at a busy intersection.

Video shows the truck creeping forward in a left-turn lane.

The front of the truck initially nudges are compact car in front of it, then begins to slowly move forward and push it into the intersection.

The car that was pushed is seen stopped in the middle of the intersection as the truck rolls past.

Police said the driver was identified and charged with hit-and-run by using traffic camera footage.

