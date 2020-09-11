Police: Cement truck operator electrocuted after hitting power line in NW Atlanta

article

Police said one person is dead after a cement truck made contact with an electrical wire.

It happened near 2099 Bolton Drive NW on early Friday evening. Atlanta police said a man operating the cement truck made contact with the electrical wire while he was working.

Rescue crews responded to a report of an electrocution of a cement truck operator along Bolton Road NW on Sept. 11, 2020. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. and saw what appeared to be freshly poured concrete steps just off the roadway. There was visible charring on the top of the cement truck that was parked on the road.

The case remains under investigation.

The name of the man has not been released.

