Police: Bystander hit by bullets during fight at Atlanta gas station

A woman has been hospitalized after police say she was hit by stray bullets in a shooting at a Southeast Atlanta gas station.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the 3800 block of Jonesboro Road around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers fold a woman with two wounds from being grazed by bullets.

Investigators believe two men at the gas station began arguing and the argument escalated to gunfire.

During the shooting, officials say the woman was hit by stray rounds.

Medics took to the woman to a nearby hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or either of the men who were believed to be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

