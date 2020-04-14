Police: Burglar stole thousands in equipment from Gwinnett County business

Gwinnett County police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in telecommunications equipment.

Officials say they were called to Infinity Construction on the 4900 block of Austin Park Ave after reports of a commericial burglary on April 3.

On the business' security video, officials say the bandana-wearing suspect is seen cutting the fence and using a ladder to climb over barbed wire.

When he was inside the building, police say the man stole $24,000 in motors that were used for cellphone tower construction, $4,000 in wiring, and $1,000 in construction equipment.

If you have any information that can help in the case, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.