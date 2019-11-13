Police: Burglar drops through roof to steal from convenience store

Police are trying to identify a burglar who used an unorthodox way to break into a Forest Park convenience store.

According to Forest Park police, the burglary happened at a Chevron gas station on the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the unidentified man entered the store through the roof and used a ladder to climb down.

Once inside, the suspect and his accomplice stole thousands of dollars in lottery tickets, cigarettes, and cash, police said. Officials estimate the amount of merchandise and cash that was stolen was over $50,000.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, please call Forest Park police at 404-366-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).