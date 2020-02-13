Police: Boy shows up to ER with gunshot wound

Police said a child who was brought to an Atlanta emergency room actually shot himself.

Atlanta police said the boy was taken to the emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing when he arrived.

Initially, police were told the shooting happened at a nearby MARTA station. Officer scoured that station for shell casings or any evidence but nothing turned up. Witnesses in the area also told officers they did not hear any shots fired.

After a few hours, police learned the shooting was a self-inflicted gunshot wound the boy received in College Park.

The case remains under investigation.