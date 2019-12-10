Police: Body parts found on I-75 in Clayton County

A disturbing discovery in Clayton County had Interstate 75 near C.W. Grant Parkway shut down for hours early Monday morning.

Police said they received a call reporting a shoe and a bloody shirt on the highway. When officers arrived, they found several human body parts scattered across the six lanes of traffic.

All authorities could immediately determine was the victim was an African-American man.

The driver who hit him left the scene.

It's unclear why he had been walking on the highway.