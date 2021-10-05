One suspect arrested, others possibly at large during Fayetteville manhunt

The Fayetteville Police Department said one subject of a manhunt in custody and officers are searching for a second possibly armed suspect. Police asked nearby residents to stay indoors.

Police said the manhunt stems from a vehicle pursuit in Clayton County that entered Fayetteville. Suspects, believed to be armed, fled on foot.

Officials said there is a heavy police presence around the police department, near Lake Drive and South Jeff Davis Drive in Fayetteville.

Police were looking for two people. Police said officers are still searching for a "black male wearing black pants."

Fayetteville police said officers conducted another traffic stop in the area with other possible suspects. It's unclear what prompted the chase or home man suspects were involved.

Police asked residents to stay in their houses and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS