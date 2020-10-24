Police arrest suspect in deadly Atlanta hit-and-run crash

Cobb County police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a crash that left an infant and a teenager killed in late September.

Police say they arrested 28-year-old Marietta resident Shamir Lashawn Floyd after he used a stolen credit card Friday night.

Floyd was the suspect wanted in a deadly hit and run crash that happened the night of Sept. 30 on 10th Street in Atlanta.

Troopers were trying to stop a speeding car on Interstate 75 when the driver took off. As Floyd's car approached 10th Street, officers say it slammed into a stopped vehicle.

Shamir Lashawn Floyd (Cobb County S)

Five people were inside that vehicle. Two of them, identified as 18-year-old Anjanae McClain and 3-month-old Cayden Good, were killed.

Floyd is now facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, felony fleeing, felony hit and run, reckless driving, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal, and improper lane change in Fulton County.

Officials say Floyd is currently in custody at the Cobb County Jail.

