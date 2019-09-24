Police: Alabama men caught on camera during Georgia crime spree

Marietta police released new body cam video from the moment officers confront two Alabama men on a dangerous crime spree through Georgia.

Quatreion Hughes, 19, of Torey, Alabama, and Raiquon Anderson, 21, of Huntsville, Alabama, were both charged with attempted armed robbery with a weapon, felony armed robbery, and felony hijacking a motor vehicle.

Police said Hughes and Anders tried to rob the Red Latina Check Cashing business on Cobb Parkway South in Marietta at gunpoint around 3 p.m. Sunday, police said. About 5 minutes later, a delivery driver for the Marietta Wings & More restaurant called 911 reporting that two men with guns had robbed the business, assaulted him, and stole his vehicle.

It wasn't long before a housekeeper at the Sleep Inn on the 1100 block of Powers Ferry Place called 911 to report two men walking around near the hotel carrying handguns. Police worked quickly to clear the hotel and take the suspects into custody.

Investigators said they recovered several stolen items.

