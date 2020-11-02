Police: Actor Josh Brolin latest victim of car break-in in Atlanta

Authorities can point to one more example of how criminals do not care who the victim is or if they are famous, so long as there is an opportunity to steal something.

Atlanta police say well-known actor Josh Brolin did something they tell all motorists not to do -- he left an inexpensive bag in his brand new vehicle.

But inside were valuables including the actor's laptop and other items.

Brolin had been at a Buckhead eatery. When he came out, he found his car window smashed.

That crime would later be tied to another car crime in Midtown the same night.

Thieves committed a slider heist, taking a vehicle from a gas station. Police were able to track that vehicle to a location in Zone One. Investigators watched the stolen car and saw two people get into it.

Police stopped them and found stolen property from Brolin and others. Inside Brolin's bag was his passport.

Atlanta will turn over information on the two suspects to the Fulton County District Attorney for prosecution.